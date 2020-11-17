Sources: Between 1.2 and 1.4 million new Xbox consoles were sold in 24 hours during launch

Microsoft breaks a new record in console launch sales with Xbox Series S and X. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 17 ― The Xbox Series S/X launch was quite a success, according to the VGChartz website that compiled data from several sources. The two new Microsoft consoles sold between 1.2 and 1.4 million copies in total on their launch day. This is a new record for American brand Microsoft, as around a million Xbox One were sold on that model's launch day back in 2013.

The fourth-generation Microsoft consoles launched on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. VGChartz's data suggests that the Xbox Series X sold between 800,000 and 925,000 units, while the Xbox Series S cleared between 400,000 and 475,000 units.

The VGChartz figures show that the majority of these sales were made in the USA ― which accounted for sales of between 670,000 and 780,000 units for the Xbox Series S and X in the first 24 hours. Europe was the next top-selling market, with sales there estimated at between 340,000 and 400,000 units.

Moreover, analysts were surprised to find that Xbox Series X represented two-thirds of overall sales, since the Xbox Series S was initially seen as a more attractive proposition, thanks to its lower price point.

The two new Xbox consoles launched simultaneously in about 40 countries last Tuesday. ― AFP-Relaxnews