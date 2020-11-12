Grab pilots new supermarket feature in Malaysia, next day delivery with zero delivery fees

If you currently stay around Section 12 and 13 in Petaling Jaya, you would be able to access Grab’s new Supermarket feature. — Picture courtesy of Grab via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Grab is currently piloting GrabSupermarket — functioning from a stocked dark store. It will boast a wide variety of household needs, will be able to do next day delivery and it will cost you zero delivery fees.

“As the need for delivery services continue to grow in view of the pandemic, the GrabSupermarket is part of Grab’s efforts to offer more income opportunity to Grab’s delivery network while providing an end-to-end service for local producers, farmers wholesalers and FMCG brands to serve Grab’s wide customer base. In addition, this also provides a convenient, cashless and affordable way to purchase all their household needs and fresh groceries with just a tap of their finger especially in this new normal,” wrote Grab in their press release.

The GrabSupermarket feature is different from the GrabMart feature — which lets you shop a specific mart, store or market near your area. Grab riders are able to send you GrabMart items as fast as they can send GrabFood items, depending on how far away the location is to your home. This means that they can send the items to you on the same day, but for a delivery fee.

If you currently stay around Section 12 and 13 in Petaling Jaya, you would be able to access Grab’s new Supermarket feature. Here’s how to access it:

Fire up the Grab app (iOS, Android)

Press on Mart

Type in the word “supermarket” into the search feature

You’ll then be able to see GrabSupermarket

You’ll be able to search for your groceries based on categories

The dark store where GrabSupermarket operates is a retail distribution centre that caters primarily to online shopping with no intentions of catering to walk-in customers. Unlike normal shops and grocery stores, a dark store doesn’t have any retail assistants, aisles, displays, sampling sessions and check-out counters. However, it is easily accessible by delivery riders.

When I tried the GrabSupermarket feature out, I noticed that the delivery times at the moment are only limited to 8pm to 9pm. If you are within the pilot area, try out the service and share your feedback with Grab. The easiest way to do so is to go to the Grab app, and press Share Feedback.

In case you didn’t know, you can try out the Group Order feature for GrabFood — if you haven’t yet. It makes it easier for someone to order something from GrabFood for a group, and saves on delivery fees at the same time. — SoyaCincau