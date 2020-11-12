Disappointment on social media as Playstation 5 pre-orders sold out in Malaysia

Fans waiting in line at Mid Valley Megamall Sony Centre to get their pre-ordered Sony Playstation 5. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Sony Centre Mid Valley Megamall

KUALA LUMPUR, November 12 — The long-awaited next generation gaming console, Sony’s Playstation 5, sold out almost immediately upon opening for pre-order sales in Malaysia.

Gaming enthusiasts took to social media to express their disappointment, with some complaining on Sony Store Malaysia’s Facebook page complaining on how the consoles were sold out within minutes after the pre-orders began at midnight.

Sheahnee Iman Lee for one, expressing her disappointment as she had spent months saving money to buy the next gen console for her husband as a birthday gift.

She was redirected back to the main page where she was notified that the console was already sold out in the final steps of completing her purchase, a problem faced by more than a few more who had the same complaints.

Scalpers dah start dah. Fuck these people.



Kalau hang beli hang bodo. pic.twitter.com/7aDqQVMbQO — Khabir (@KhabirM) November 12, 2020

Scalpers meanwhile have surfaced, as resellers who managed to grab the console took to local sites to advertise, selling the console for RM3,999, almost double the original price of RM2,299.

Both Sony Playstation 5 and its digital version are currently listed as sold out in the Sony Store Malaysia website.

Meanwhile, Sony Malaysia announced yesterday that pre-orders can also be made through walk-ins at their selected retailers.

Almost all of the retailers confirmed that pre-orders have all been booked up by midday.

Sony Centre in Sunway Pyramid posted on their Facebook that all of their Playstation 5 consoles had been sold out by 12pm today, meanwhile Sony Centre in Mid Valley Megamall also announced that they’ve sold out their pre-orders by 1pm today.

Habis dah PS5 dekat Sony Curve. Isi je nama dulu untuk second batch. pic.twitter.com/ChYQbNfZBY — CavaNizam (@NizamArchibald) November 12, 2020

The Sony Centre in IOI City Mall announced that all of their pre-orders were fully booked as early as 10 am as customers had been waiting in line since seven in the morning.

With the first batch of pre-orders sold out, fans can only make a grab for the Sony Playstation 5 when it becomes officially available in Malaysia from December 12.