Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 durability test: Scratches easily, but built 'extremely well' (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The Samsung Galaxy Fold‘s durability issues were well-documented, with the Korean company forced to delay an official release back in 2019.

The second-generation foldable from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, supposedly comes with upgrades to help with durability, meanwhile.

So, what better way to test the new foldable phone than YouTuber JerryRigEverything’s famed durability test?

On the new, larger 6.2″ cover display, you get durability levels that are similar to other flagship screens — scratches at level 6 on the Mohs hardness scale. The main 7.6″ foldable display now features an additional rubber screen protector sits on top of a plastic player.

However, the main screen still scratches at level 2, with deeper scratches for level 3. The gist of it? The Galaxy Z Fold 2 can still be damaged by fingernails, despite the inclusion of the company’s Ultra Thin Glass under the plastic screen protector.

When the screen is folded (and protected from your fingernails), the Z Fold 2 manages to prevent debris from entering the hinge, thanks to new bristles within the hinge. It’s worth noting here that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 does not come with water/dust protection certification.

Finally, the video takes a look at the durability of the hinge. If you bend the phone outwards (beyond 180 degrees), the Z Fold 2 proved to be an “uncrackable cracker”. Ultimately, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 scratches really easily — but it is “most definitely built extremely well”.

To recap, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 now comes with Ultra Thin Glass, along with a redesigned Hideaway Hinge that gives the device “free-standing” capabilities. New sweeper technology appears to have worked to prevent dust and debris from entering the hinge — which was one of the major issues that the first Galaxy Fold encountered.

Does this mean that it's worth the RM7,999 price tag in Malaysia?