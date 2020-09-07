U Mobile launches “Fast Forward with U Mobile 5G” live trial

U Mobile has launched the “Fast Forward with U Mobile 5G” live trial at Berjaya Times Square. — Picture courtesy of soyacincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — U Mobile has launched the “Fast Forward with U Mobile 5G” live trial at Berjaya Times Square, enabling customers to experience 5G network first-hand at the mall.

Chief executive officer Wong Heang Tuck said although 5G has yet to be commercially rolled out, U Mobile’s SIMs are all 5G-ready, allowing customers to experience the technology starting from today.

“U Mobile is all about unleashing the unlimited potential of our customers. We are constantly innovating and conducting various tests to find new ways to enhance our customers’ experience.

“Fast Forward with U Mobile 5G is just one such initiative where we are fast-fowarding into the future to give our customers a chance to have real-world experience,” he told reporters at the launch of the live trial here today.

He said that the trial also gives U Mobile a chance to gather key learnings to ensure a better roll-out when 5G is commercially launched in Malaysia.

“U Mobile has in recent years been aggressively expanding and enhancing our network and to date we have over 7,000 4G sites.

“From 2017 to 2020, we have invested over RM5 billion to enhance not just our network, but our overall customers’ experience,” he added.

For a start, he said U Mobile customers will be able to experience the 5G network using selected smartphones and the telco is continuously working with mobile phone manufacturers so that more 5G-capable models are available to U Mobile customers soon.

Apart from this live trial, Wong said over the past 12 months, the telco has also conducted several use cases as part of 5G demonstration projects in verticals such as healthcare, virtual gaming and virtual tourism.

For healthcare, he said, U Mobile demonstrated remote consultation via a partnership with MEDCOM and DoctorOnCall, while the telco partnered with HTC Vive to demonstrate both virtual gaming and virtual tourism.

U Mobile has also ventured into use cases for the manufacturing sector by testing solutions for Smart AI facial recognition and thermal recognition at the manufacturing plan of Hotayi Electronic in Penang. — Bernama