‘Cyberpunk 2077’ sets Night City Wire time: June 26, 4pm UTC

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is presenting itself as a new high watermark in video gaming, though it may not be to everyone’s tastes. — Picture courtesy of CD Projekt RED

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 — The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt RED unveils a new slice of its next big project, November’s very highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, through the June 26 premiere of Night City Wire.

Named after the fictional city in which Cyberpunk 2077 takes place, Night City Wire represents an opportunity to see the sights, sounds and sci-fi pursuits that await players.

The event begins at 9am PDT, which is 12pm EDT, 4pm UTC, 5pm UK, 6pm Central Europe and South Africa, and 9:30pm in India.

Appropriately enough, it equates to midnight on Friday, June 26 in South-east Asia and Beijing, China, 1am in South Korea and Japan, and 2am in Sydney, Australia.

The broadcast is being made through twitch.tv/cdprojektred, whose stream is also available via cyberpunk.net.

Join us tomorrow, June 25 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc for the first, 25 minute episode of #NightCityWire, where we are going to show you a brand new trailer, present fresh gameplay footage and chat with the devs in detail about one of the game features, braindance. pic.twitter.com/2RReyCMkce — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 24, 2020

There’ll be a new trailer, fresh gameplay footage and a preview of a game feature called “braindance,” a type of virtual reality experience primarily used for entertainment (whether legal or not), but also able to implant false memories or take over a user’s personality.

After the broadcast ends, CD Projekt RED is to lift a publication embargo on the latest round of gameplay previews from press outlets and online influencers.

Following the success of The Witcher 3, which collected dozens of awards and sold tens millions of copies, even before Netflix’s related show The Witcher prompted a fresh burst of interest in the property, CD Projekt RED turned its attentions to Cyberpunk 2077.

The game has been received as a sci-fi twist on the go-anywhere, do-anything free agency of Grand Theft Auto V which, since debuting in 2013, has become the second best-selling video game to date behind Minecraft.

The combination of CD Projekt’s pedigree, the appeal of a meticulously realised and mature-themed cyberpunk environment, the understanding that a new Grand Theft Auto is still several years out and the promise that this new title will be available on not only PlayStation 4 and Xbox One but also PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at the earliest opportunity suggests that Cyberpunk 2077 could propel the studio and its game to lofty heights. — AFP-Relaxnews