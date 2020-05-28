Spotify removes 10,000-song limit for personal music libraries

Spotify listeners can now add an unlimited number of tracks to their personal music libraries. — AFP pic

STOCKHOLM, May 28 — Spotify has announced that instead of having a 10,000-track limit on their personal libraries, subscribers will have unlimited storage.

One of the most frequent requests from users since 2014, there is now no limit on the number of tracks a subscriber can have in their personal library, Spotify officially announced this week.

Until Tuesday, users could save just 10,000 items before being confronted with a message saying, “Epic collection my friend. There's no more room in Your Library. To save more, you'll need to remove some songs or albums.”

According to the company, this update does not affect the platform's playlist track limit; for now, a single playlist is still limited to 10,000 items.

Regardless of which plan users are subscribed to, they'll be able to add, add and add more music until their collection is complete.

Subscribers who are still being prompted with the limit message should see it disappear soon. — AFP-Relaxnews