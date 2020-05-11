Sony’s new true wireless earbuds offer active noise cancelling and sweat resistance

Sony's newest wireless in-ear headphones, the WF-SP800N. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Sony announced its newest wireless in-ear headphones, the WF-SP800N and it comes with noise cancellation. Designed for an active lifestyle, these wireless headphones will be launched in Malaysia in July 2020.

“With the perfect combination of noise cancelling and sweat resistance, these headphones help any athlete stay focused on their goals. Whether you’re working out at home or hitting the running trails, WF-SP800N brings your motivation to the next level,” said Mr. Yukihiro Kitajima, General Manager, Video & Sound Division, Consumer Business Group, Sony Electronics Asia Pacific.

When at a full charge, the case provides 18 hours of music playback. — Picture via SoyaCincau

Here are some of the key highlights for the Sony WF-SP800N true wireless in-ear headphones:

An IP55 rating, which means that the wireless in-ear headphones are protected against dust ingress that could be harmful for the normal operation of the product, but is not fully dust tight. It is protected against solid objects and water jets projected by a nozzle (6.3mm) from any directions

When at a full charge, the case provides 18 hours of music playback (the headphones provide nine hours of power, while the charging case provides and extra nine hours) with noise canceling switched on. It can last up to 26 hours in total with noise cancellation turned off. When in a hurry, 10 minutes quick charging gives up to 60 minutes of music playback.

For sound quality, The WF-SP800N features noise canceling technology and the additional ExtraBass feature.

You can also customise the audio levels and enjoy 360 Reality Audio through their “Sony| Headphones Connect” app

As for the smart features for the WF-SP800N, they include:

Adaptive Sound Control to suit different environments, and Ambient Sound Mode which lets you control the sounds you hear through the “Sony| Headphones Connect” app from level 0 to level 20

Smart control technology, letting you play, stop or skip through music and adjust the volume by placing a finger on the left earbud

The wearing detection feature detects when the earbuds are taken out and pauses the music. It plays music back when the earbud is put back in

Being able to connect to a voice assistant like Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa

The WF-SP800N true wireless in-ear headphones come in four colours, black, blue, white and orange. And like the the WF-1000XM3, their design ensures a secure fit so while you move, your headphones don’t, either.

At the moment, the WF-1000XM3 has dropped significantly in price. During e-commerce sales, you can get it for less than RM600 but it lacks water resistance. However, this is still a better deal if you’re looking for an Active Noise Cancellation headset and if a water/sweat resistance isn’t something that you’re looking for.

The WF-SP800N true wireless in-ear headphones do not currently have a Malaysian price list yet, but they are priced at US$199 (RM860) in the US. You can look for more information about the headphones here. However take note that the previously mentioned “Sony| Headphones Connect” app isn’t currently available yet but is expected to be available in July, along with the launch of the headphones. — SoyaCincau