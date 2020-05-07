‘Fortnite’ shows off Party Royale mode with DJs Dillon Francis, Aoki, Deadmau5 (VIDEO)

Dillon Francis (pictured) is to play a live set during a ‘Fortnite’ Party Royale event tomorrow and Saturday. — Epic Games pic via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, May 7 — Fortnite is putting the spotlight on new chill-out space Party Royale with a back to back DJ concert tomorrow from 9pm EDT (1am UTC May 9) courtesy of dance music superstars Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5.

After rapper Travis Scott curated his Astronomical event in late April and DJ Marshmello headlined the Showtime concert in February 2019, a trio of Electronic Dance Music stars are celebrating the Fortnite Party Royale mode.

Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5 will appear for an hour-long set starting at 9pm EDT tomorrow.

The start time is equivalent to 6pm PDT, then 1am UTC on Saturday, 2am UK, 3am Europe and South Africa, 6.30am India, 9am in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia and Beijing, China, 10am South Korea and Japan and 11am Sydney, Australia.

Players can access the concert by selecting the Party Royale playlist in Fortnite: Battle Royale on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android or Mac.

The social game mode was launched on April 29 as a second alternative to classic Fortnite mode Battle Royale, in which up to 100 players build and shoot in an effort to be the last person or team remaining.

With the aim of capitalising on Fortnite’s status as a virtual hangout for friends to meet up in, Party Mode will also contain an aerial obstacle course, boat races and, for trigger fingers in need of friendlier displacement activities, Paint Launchers.

Another world famous DJ, Diplo, helped inaugurate Party Royale through May 1’s recreation of his Major Lazer set.

Unlike April’s Travis Scott event, the Dillon Francis, Aoki and deadmau5 super set won’t be staggered for worldwide audiences — or, at least, not with such frequency.

Instead, there’ll be a single replay on Saturday at 2pm EDT (11am PDT, 6pm UTC, 7pm UK, 8pm Europe and South Africa, 11.30pm India, and then on Sunday at 2am in South-east Asia and Beijing, 3am South Korea and Japan, and 4am in Sydney).

As well as Party Mode and Battle Royale, Fortnite has a Creative mode, launched in December 2018, as a set-building schema for obstacle courses, adventure experiences, versus multiplayer formats pulled in from other action game genres and even fashion show stages. — AFP-Relaxnews