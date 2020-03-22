MCO: Digi offers free data and calls to its customers

Several initiatives have been announced to support Digi's postpaid, prepaid and broadband customers during the movement control order period. — SoyaCincau pic

PETALING JAYA, March 22 — Digi has announced several initiatives to support its postpaid, prepaid and broadband customers during the movement control order (MCO) which is scheduled to last until March 31, 2020. The yellow telco is offering free data, calls and access to learning portals, to help Malaysians cope with the Stay at Home order.

Digi Prepaid and Prepaid Broadband

Digi Prepaid and Prepaid Broadband customers will get additional free data and voice calls with every reload of RM10 and above.

For reloads of RM10 to RM29.99, you’ll get 300MB of free data and 5 minutes of calls which are valid for 3 days. If you top-up RM30 and above, you’ll receive 1GB of data and 15 minutes of calls, which are valid for 7 days. The free minutes can be utilised for all networks.

You can reload via the MyDigi app or via their website. The freebies are also applicable when you reload through other channels.

Digi Postpaid and Postpaid Broadband

For Digi Postpaid and Postpaid Broadband customers, you’ll receive 1GB of data daily which is valid between 8am to 6pm. The free daily data offer must be redeemed from the MyDigi app. This offer is not applicable for Postpaid Infinite Plans subscribers.

Digi Business

Meanwhile, Digi Business customers will get additional 2GB of free data added to their existing monthly quota. On top of that, they will also enjoy up to 600 minutes of voice calls to twice the number of countries in Asia and globally.

To help employees to work from home, Digi Wireless Broadband will be available with shorter contacts of between 3 and 6 months and with zero upfront payment required for the device.

Free access to Jomstudi.my

To help children to continue learning at home, Digi is also providing free unlimited access to digital learning hub, JomStudi.my.https://jomstudi.my/ This unlimited access offer is now available from 2pm to 8pm and it will be available all day long from March 24, 2020.

Digi is also offering one-month access to UPSR and SPM curriculums on Classruum for only RM1 via its MyDigi app.

Free calls and website access

To help customers stay informed and connected for free, Digi has zero-rated critical service hotlines and websites such as the MOH’s Crisis Preparedness Response Centre (CPRC), MOH state branches, identified Covid-19 screening and admitting hospitals, the MCO hotline, DoctorOnCall. You can find the full list of phone numbers here.

You can learn more about Digi’s offer during the MCO period here. If you haven’t download the app yet, MyDigi is available on both Apple AppStore and the Google PlayStore. — SoyaCincau