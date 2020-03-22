Maxis offers free data up to 20GB and free data for productivity apps

Maxis is offering free data up to 20GB for consumers and free unlimited access to productivity tools to support Malaysians working from home. — SoyaCincau image

PETALING JAYA, March 22 — Maxis has announced more measures to help Malaysians cope with the current Movement Control Order.

After introducing free data access to selected websites, the telco is now offering free data up to 20GB for consumers along and free unlimited access to productivity tools to support Malaysians who are working from home.

Maxis Postpaid

For Maxis, Maxis Business and Hotlink Postpaid plans, the green telco is offering free 3GB Mobile Internet pass. The pass will be available from March 27 and once activated, it will be valid for a period of 30 days. The pass can only be claimed once per customer.

To activate this pass, you’ll need to activate it via the myMaxis App, Hotlink Flex App or MyMaxis Biz App.

In addition, users can also get free unlimited access to Skype, Zoom and Microsoft Teams. According to Maxis, this will be offered from March 27 onwards and it will be available automatically with no data capping.

Hotlink Prepaid

For Hotlink prepaid customers, you can get 20GB of free data with the purchase of HotlinkMU ‘#StayHome’ Internet pass. The HotlinkMU pass can be purchased via the Hotlink RED App or by dialling *888# or *100# > 82. This offer is available from tomorrow.

Hotlink customers can also redeem free internet via the Hotlink rewards program on the Hotlink RED app.

In addition, Hotlink offers up to 30 per cent cashback for digital top-ups. For customers in need, Hotlink is also offering SOS Top Up which works like a “loan” that you repay back later when you purchase a top-up. This is applicable to customers with a tenure of at least one month and the amount allowed depends on your top-up and repayment history.

To help businesses operate remotely, Maxis is offering 6-month free subscription for Managed Unified Communications via Microsoft Teams for Teams Phone System and Teams Calling packages. This offer is available on a first-come-first-served basis and for a limited number of users per business.

Maxis is also offering a two-month free trial for fixed-mobile convergence via Voice Connect App.

Learning & news

For learning, Maxis is offering free data usage for its eKelas portal.https://www.ekelas.com.my/ As announced a few days ago, Maxis also provides free data to access a list of websites on their network. This includes the Ministry of Health, World Health Organisation and mainstream news sites such as The Star, Berita Harian, Sin Chew and more.

Maxis CEO Gokhan Ogut said “There is no doubt that we are living in unprecedented times. But we are also grateful to be in an era where technology is playing such a critical role in our lives, and we know that we can continue to leverage the power of technology and connectivity to help us overcome many challenges.

“We are therefore committed to do our part in helping our customers stay connected safely at home, so that they can continue life and business uninterrupted.”

For more visit, Maxis’ Stay Home Stay Connected page. — SoyaCincau