Microsoft Surface Pro X with LTE has arrived in Malaysia, priced from RM4,599

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Three months after its global announcement, the Microsoft Surface Pro X is going on sale in Malaysia. Unlike your typical Surface Pro laptops, the new Surface Pro X runs on an ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 chip that’s based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx processor. This is the most portable Surface Pro yet as it weighs just 774g with a thickness of 7.3mm.

Pricing and availability

According to Microsoft Malaysia, the Surface Pro X will be available for pre-order starting 9th January and the 2-in-1 device will be available from 17th January 2020. If you’re interested, you can get it from commercial authorised resellers such as Prestariang and Software One, and authorised retailers which include All IT, Gizmart by PC Image, Gloo by SNS, Harvey Norman, Lazada-Microsoft flagship store, Senheng, Shopee-Microsoft flagship store and TMT by Thundermatch.

Below is the official price list:

Surface Pro X (8GB RAM + 128GB SSD) with LTE – RM4,599

Surface Pro X (8GB RAM + 256GB SSD) with LTE – RM5,799

Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen – RM1,219

Surface Pro X Keyboard – RM639

Surface Pro X Slim Pen – RM639

At the moment, the Surface Pro X with 256GB will be offered first, while the lower 128GB storage variant is expected to be available from 21st February onwards.

The Surface Pro X features a 13″ edge-to-edge PIxelSense display that pushes a resolution of 2880×1920 pixels in a 3:2 aspect ratio. With the new processor, the laptop boasts up to 13 hours of battery life and it has integrated 4G LTE connectivity which enables you to get your job done on the go. According to the spec-sheet, it supports both nano-SIM and eSIM.

The convertible device has a pair of stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 10MP main camera, 5MP front camera with full HD video support and Windows Hello face authentication camera.

The device comes with two USB-C ports that can push 4K video output, however, it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack which isn’t a huge surprise. For Malaysia, it comes with 8GB of RAM and SSD storage up to 256GB. It runs on Windows 10 Home out of the box with Microsoft Office 365 30-day trial.

As expected with Microsoft’s 2-in-1 Surface devices, the keyboard is not included. There’s also an optional Slim Pen that can be recharged and stored on the Alcantara covered keyboard. The keyboard and slim pen are sold separately at RM639 each but you can get the Signature Keyboard with the Slim Pen combo for RM1,219.

Unfortunately, there are no details for its higher-spec variants with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. If you need more performance to run your desktop application, you could go for the Surface Pro 7 or Surface Laptop 3. The Surface Pro 7 with Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is priced at RM8,299 without the keyboard. — SoyaCincau