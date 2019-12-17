Apple Arcade adds annual subscription rate

Apple Arcade launched in September 2019 as a carefully curated game library subscription. ― Picture courtesy of Apple via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 17 ― As a new year approaches, Apple is adding to its US$4.99-per-month (RM20.67) Apple Arcade subscription option by introducing an annual rate option priced at US$49.99.

Three months after iOS and Mac curated video game service Apple Arcade launched, a yearly subscription option has been added to the mix.

Instead of paying US$4.99 on a monthly basis, subscribers can now pony up US$49.99 for 12 months' worth of access at a discounted rate.

Included games contain no ads and no microtransactions.

The move brings Apple Arcade in line with pricing for sibling services Apple Music and Apple TV+.

As with Music and TV+, Apple Arcade can be shared between up to six users associated with the same family sharing group.

The discovery is being credited to German site iFun.de.

As for similar services, Xbox has offered its own games subscription programme, Xbox Game Pass, for US$9.99 per month (outside of special offers for new users) and US$99.99 per year, though is now placing greater emphasis on the US$14.99 per month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier.

Meanwhile, Google Stadia launched in November and offers Pro tier access for US$9.99 per month, though the service is presented as a game-streaming platform with less emphasis on complimentary titles.

PlayStation Now runs at US$9.99 per month and US$59.99 for a year. ― AFP-Relaxnews