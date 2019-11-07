YouTube Music has arrived in Malaysia, same price as Spotify (VIDEO)

In Malaysia, YouTube Music Premium is offered at RM14.90/month and they are offering a one-month free trial for first time users. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Google has finally introduced its music streaming service in Malaysia with the arrival of YouTube Music.

Like its rival Spotify, you can listen for free or pay for a subscription for an ad-free experience.

In Malaysia, YouTube Music Premium is offered at RM14.90/month and they are offering a one-month free trial for first time users.

A family plan is also available at RM22.90/month and you can add up to five family members (aged 13+) in your household.

As a comparison, a Spotify Premium subscription costs RM14.90/month while the family plan is going for RM22.40/month.

YouTube Music is accessible via their website as well as their mobile app which is available on both iOS and Android.

With a premium account, you can enjoy music in both audio and video formats without any advertising. You also get the ability to download tracks for offline listening.

In addition, the paid account also unlocks the ability to listen to music in the background.

If you are a free user, the YouTube Music app will stop playing when you switch to other apps or turn the screen off.

Take note that the subscription costs more if you try to subscribe via Apple iTunes.

The individual account will cost you RM19.90/month while the Family Plan is going for RM29.90/month.

To enjoy lower fees, you can subscribe via a web browser and pay using your credit or debit card.

For greater value, you can consider subscribing to YouTube Premium which comes inclusive with YouTube Music subscription. YouTube Premium is priced at RM17.90/month which is only RM3 extra.

Not only it provides an ad-free experience for YouTube videos but it also unlocks additional features including background playback. — SoyaCincau