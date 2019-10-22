Kate Spade announces first sport-oriented smartwatch

Kate Spade has announced its first fitness-focused smartwatch: The Sport Smartwatch. — Picture courtesy of Kate Spade

NEW YORK, Oct 22 — Yesterday Kate Spade added another touchscreen smartwatch to its lineup of tech accessories: The Sport Smartwatch has been specially designed for the athletic wearer.

Following the release of the Scallop Smartwatch 2 earlier this year, Kate Spade announced yesterday that the brand is launching another chic ticker for the fitness fanatic: The Sport Smartwatch.

Like the Smartwatch 2, this device is powered by Google’s Wear OS; however, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor instead of the 2100. Together, these components allow the wearer to track their activities and heart rate, use the Google Assistant, and wirelessly pair the watch with their iOS or Android phone.

The watch uses Google Fit to record users’ fitness activities whether they choose to run, bike, or dance. When “workout mode” is activated, the watch can continuously track heart rate. Users can further benefit from an untethered GPS, Spotify control, Google Pay, and various training apps. The device is water resistant up to a pressure of 3ATM.

In characteristically Kate Spade fashion, the watch is accentuated by the brand’s spade icon and scalloped detailing. The silicon band is lightweight, and features plunge detailing.

The Kate Spade Sport Smartwatch launches yesterday in the US for US$275 (RM1,150.46), about US$25 cheaper than the Scalloped Smartwatch 2 with the leather strap. — AFP-Relaxnews