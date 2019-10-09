Microsoft releases Windows 10 preview that brings Android phone calls to PCs

The new feature is a surprise that Windows is introducing a feature like Calls now — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 9 — To prepare for the launch of the latest version of Windows 10, Microsoft released yesterday a test version (Build 18999) of the updated operating system to Insiders, bringing the community the ability to take (or decline) Android calls right from their PC.

In August at Samsung Unpacked, the Calls feature coming to Microsoft’s Your Phone app—which would allow Android phone users to make and take phone calls on their PC—was first announced; last week, the tool was demoed at the Surface Event in New York City, and on Monday, a preview of Calls was released for Windows Insiders to test ahead of the public release.

The feature uses a PC’s speakers, microphone, and display to conduct Android phone calls the same way one would on their phone. Not only will users be able to answer, initiate, and decline phone calls, but also they’ll be able to access their recent call history and transfer calls between their PC and phone.

All that is needed to use the Calls feature is the Your Phone app, an Android device powered by Android 7.0 Nougat or a more recent operating system, and a computer with Bluetooth support.

A similar tool has been available between Macs and iPhones for years thanks to FaceTime—it comes as a surprise that such a Windows feature is just now nearing a public release.

This preview is now available to Windows Insiders. No word of the tool’s official launch date has been announced at this point as the feature is still being refined. As this is a test, it is expected that users will run into glitches and bugs. — AFP-Relaxnews