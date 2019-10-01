Unifi ‘Pay Nothing’ promo: Existing customers can enjoy free broadband until 2020

New and existing Unifi customers can enjoy can enjoy free broadband until 2020. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 ― As revealed yesterday, TM is kicking off a Pay Nothing campaign where new Unifi customers can sign up and pay RM0 for their broadband, and only pay from January 1, 2020. Turns out that existing customers can also enjoy the same perks and enjoy free internet until December 31, 2019.

New subscribers

For new customers, just sign up for any new Unifi Home or Unifi Biz plans to enjoy a package fee waiver until the end of 2019. If you sign up online, TM says you can enjoy 24-hour installation (subject to slot availability) and a chance to win 12 months free subscription.

The plan is not applicable for Unifi Basic (60GB), Unifi Life and Unifi Air. Below are the eligible Unifi Home and Biz plans under the promotion:

Unifi Home

300Mbps ― RM199/month

100Mbps + TV ― RM159/month

100Mbps ― RM129/month

30Mbps VDSL ― RM139/month

30Mbps unlimited ― RM89/month

Unifi Biz

100Mbps Pro Plan ― RM139/month

30Mbps (Turbo upgrade to 300Mbps) ― RM249/month

50Mbps 2019 (Turbo upgrade to 500Mbps) ― RM299/month

100Mbps 2019 (Turbo upgrade to 800Mbps) ― RM349/month

Existing subscribers

If you’re currently a Unifi Home and Biz customer, you can also enjoy this “Pay Nothing” promo but you’ll need to renew your contract with another 24 months duration to enjoy the waiver until December 31, 2019. Customers will also need to remain active and have no outstanding payment to enjoy this promo.

According to the FAQ, this isn’t applicable to Unifi Basic (60GB), Unifi Lite, Unifi Air, Unifi Mobile and Smart Partnership customers. For Unifi Biz customers, you can renew based on your existing plan or upgrade to Unifi Biz latest plans.

Do note that the fee waiver is only between October 1 to December 31, 2019, and it is based on your billing cycle. If your billing cycle falls on October 7 and if you activate from October 10, your waiver will only begin from October 10 until December 31, 2019. If you redeem earlier, the waiver will start on October 7 and ends on December 31, 2019. This means you will need to redeem this offer before or on your billing date to enjoy the maximum possible waiver.

At the moment, you can only renew your contract via Unifi’s portal and it will be coming soon to the MyUnifi app. To learn more, visit Unifi’s Pay Nothing page. ― SoyaCincau