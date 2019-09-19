Oppo A9 2020 Malaysia: Everything you need to know (VIDEO)

The A9 2020 comes with a 6.5” HD+ LCD display and it runs on a Snapdragon 665 processor. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The Oppo A9 2020 has finally arrived in Malaysia and this is Oppo’s new quad-camera smartphone that comes with a huge 5,000mAh battery. The A9 2020 is also the first device to be released under its new streamlined portfolio.

The A9 2020 is officially priced at RM1,199 and Oppo Malaysia is only offering a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Pre-order is available from 18th to 27th September and the device will officially go on sale on 28th September.

The A9 2020 comes with a 6.5” HD+ LCD display and it runs on a Snapdragon 665 processor. If the 128GB onboard storage isn’t enough, you can always add more via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For taking photos, it has a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP mono lens. Upfront, it also comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

The device also comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos enhancement. Also included is a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Powering the A9 2020 is a 5,000mAh battery that charges via USB-C which doesn’t support fast charging. Out of the box it runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS skin on top. — SoyaCincau