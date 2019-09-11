iPhone 8 and iPhone XR pricing slashed up to RM750 in Malaysia

The iPhone 8 is now Apple’s most affordable offering on the official online store and you can get it from RM2,199. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Now is probably the best time to pick up the iPhone 8 or iPhone XR as Apple Malaysia has slashed its official pricing following the launch of the iPhone 11 series.

iPhone 8 / 8 Plus

Announced in 2017, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are the last remaining Apple models to retain the classic iPhone appearance with Touch ID. It runs on the same A12 Bionic chip as the iPhone X which is still pretty decent.

With the current revision, Apple has discontinued the 256GB storage option for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, but they have introduced a new 128GB storage variant for those who want more storage than 64GB.

The base iPhone 8 64GB was previously priced at RM2,899 and now it’s going for RM2,199. Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 Plus price has been slashed from RM3,299 to RM2,699. The difference between 64GB to 128GB is only RM200.

iPhone 8

64GB — RM2,899 RM2,199 (RM700 less)

128GB — RM2,399 (new)

256GB — RM3,599 discontinued

iPhone 8 Plus

64GB — RM3,299 RM2,699 (RM600 less)

128GB — RM2,899 (new)

256GB — RM3,999 discontinued

iPhone XR

If you missed the earlier 9.9 sale, not to worry. The iPhone XR is now permanently priced at RM2,899 instead of RM3,599 for the 64GB model. If you want double the storage, the 128GB option is RM200 extra, while the largest 256GB option has been discontinued for good.

iPhone XR

64GB — RM3,599 RM2,899 (RM700 less)

128GB — RM3,849 RM3,099 (RM750 less)

256GB — RM4,299 Discontinued

If you’re interested, you can check out Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone XRpages.

It is also worth pointing out that the iPhone XR 64GB is priced the same as the iPhone 8 Plus 128GB at RM2,899. One has a more powerful processor, while the other has more storage, a dual-camera setup with 2X optical zoom and a higher resolution Full HD display. — SoyaCincau