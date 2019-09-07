Get RM500 off Galaxy A80 Blackpink edition on 9.9

A special edition package will be available exclusively on Lazada and Shopee on September 9 during the 9.9 sale. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — If you’ve been eyeing Samsung’s Galaxy A80 Blackpink edition smartphone combo, there’s good news because the company will be having a special promotion for this special edition package during the upcoming 9.9 sale.

Exclusively on Lazada and Shopee on September 9 during the 9.9 sale, you will be able to pick up this smartphone bundle for RM500 off its original retail price of RM3,899. This means that you’ll be getting the Blackpink edition Samsung Galaxy A80 smartphone, a Blackpink edition Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, and the Blackpink edition Samsung Galaxy Buds for RM3,399.

Now, what makes this pretty attractive is that even the original bundle was only about RM100 more expensive than if you bought each of the regular versions of these devices separately. And for a special edition package, that’s certainly less expensive than one might have expected. Now, with RM500 off, the deal looks even better.

Of course, this bundle will be available in limited quantities only on Lazada and Shopee, and Samsung even talked about customers getting exclusive rewards when the purchase it. But they didn’t mention what exactly those rewards would be — more will probably be revealed closer to the date.

To recap, the Galaxy A80 is Samsung’s premium mid-range smartphone that features a large 6.7″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 730 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s also a 3,700 mAh battery inside with support for 25W fast-charging to keep everything running properly.

But the most interesting thing about the Galaxy A80 is its camera. Instead of having a front and rear camera, the smartphone has just one set of triple cameras (48MP+8MP+3D depth) that can rotate to the front for your selfies. This means you won’t have to use the often lousier front camera for the photos of your most important asset. You can use the main camera instead.

You can also learn more about the promotion at Samsung’s website. — SoyaCincau