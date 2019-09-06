5G takes centre stage at IFA 2019

IFA 2019 will be held in Berlin from September 6 to 11. ― AFP pic

BERLIN, Sept 6 — In the absence of a new generation of high-end smartphones from Apple, Huawei, or Google, Fall’s biggest high-tech event happens in Berlin. This year’s IFA trade show, which officially opens its doors today, September 6, will be the site of many highly-anticipated product premieres.

A major theme at IFA this year will be 5G, specifically the first 5G devices and 5G compatible objects hitting the market and also future uses for the technology.

Among the eagerly anticipated smartphones set to appear in Berlin are the Sony Xperia 5 and the LG V60 ThinQ, as well as potential new reveals from Nokia. Chinese giant TCL, which owns Alcatel, is taking advantage of the occasion to present the first line of phones branded with its own name. Samsung will notably be unveiling the already-famous Galaxy Fold, its first folding-screen smartphone, which is finally slated for sale in Europe starting in mid-September.

In the television arena, this time it’s 8k creating the buzz. Many future events will be filmed in this format, starting with the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Sharp, which excels in showmanship, is expected to have the format’s largest screen at its stand. Several new televisions there may also, for the first time, have integrated cellular connections, which would enable them to benefit from future record-breaking 5G speeds.

Audio fans, for their part, will find the latest headphones, earbuds, and wireless Bluetooth speakers, which are becoming ever more durable and easier to connect. Generally speaking, connected objects for the home will once again be well-represented at IFA, since it is one of the major electronics trade shows open to the general public.

The news on the computer front will also be interesting, with new devices running on Intel’s new 10th generation processors such as Acer’s new Swift 3 and 5 lines. Gamers will lean toward the Razer Blade Stealth 13 GTX Model with has an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card on top of the latest Intel chips.

More than 250,000 visitors are expected during the event.

IFA 2019 runs September 6 – 11, 2019 in Berlin. — AFP-Relaxnews