Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro officially announced for Malaysia, priced from RM1,599

The Mi 9T Pro will be offered in four colour options — Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue and Pearl White. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is finally announced for Malaysia. This is a higher-spec model of the Mi 9T and it runs on a Snapdragon 855 processor. You can place an order starting this Friday.

Pricing and availability

The device is offered in two variants and below is the official Malaysian pricing:

Mi 9T Pro 6GB RAM + 64GB — RM1,599

Mi 9T Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB — RM1,799

According to Xiaomi Malaysia, both versions will be available online at Lazada and Shopee as well as authorised Mi Stores beginning 30th August 2019.



The devices will be offered in four colour options — Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue and Pearl White. Xiaomi added that the Pearl White version is only available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and you can only get it via Authorised Mi Store outlets.

As a comparison, the Mi 9T with a Snapdragon 730 processor is priced at RM1,199 for 6GB + 64GB and RM1,399 for 6GB + 128GB. Meanwhile, the Mi 9 with a Snapdragon 855 processor is priced at RM1,699 for 6GB RAM + 64GB and RM1,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro specs

On the exterior, the Mi 9T Pro looks exactly the same as the Mi 9T. It still features a 6.39″ Full HD+ AMOLED display and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. There’s no punch-holes or notch at the top since the device comes with a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

Under the hood, the device runs on a flagship Snapdragon 855 processor instead of an upper-mid-range Snapdragon 730 unit on the non-pro model. For Malaysia, it comes with 6GB RAM and UFS 2.1 storage options of 64GB or 128GB which isn’t expandable.

For taking pictures, the rear gets a triple-camera array which uses a 48MP f/1.75 Sony IMX 586 sensor that can shoot 4K videos in 60fps. There’s also a 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto shooter that can do 2X optical zoom.

The device also gets a 4,000mAh battery that can support 27W fast charging via USB-C, however, an 18W charger is included in the box. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-frequency GPS and NFC support. Below is the full spec sheet from Xiaomi Malaysia. — SoyaCincau