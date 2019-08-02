The Huawei Mate 30 Pro might come with a larger sensor, faster lens and new video features

Huawei is rumoured to be making significant upgrades in the imaging department with larger sensors and a new feature to improve its video capability. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — For the upcoming Mate 30 Pro, Huawei isn’t just carrying over the same quad-camera setup from the P30 Pro. It appears that the next flagship smartphone will come with not just one but two 40MP cameras at the rear.

Now it is rumoured that Huawei is making significant upgrades in the imaging department with larger sensors and a new feature to improve its video capability.

According to @RODENT950 who is a contributor to slashleaks, the P30 Pro will utilise a larger 40MP 1/1.5″ sensor for its main camera and it will come with an aperture of f/1.4 to f/1.6. Meanwhile, the secondary 40MP shooter is said to retain a familiar 1/1.7″ sensor for the ultra-wide-angle shooter with a field of view of 120-degrees. For the zoom lens, it is said to be an 8MP camera with 5X zoom (likely optical) which is similar to the P30 Pro.

With a larger aperture of f/1.4, this will improve its low light capability and the Honor 20 Pro is the first smartphone to use f/1.4 aperture for its main camera. The larger sensor size of 1/1.5″ would also enable the device to capture greater detail and obviously with better low light performance as it has a larger pixel size.

Video recording hasn’t been Huawei’s strongest point and the upcoming device is rumoured to come with a Cine lens feature. This could be similar to the Xperia 1‘s Cinema Pro feature that offers a more natural cinematic tone. Hopefully, they can improve their video stabilisation, especially when shooting in 4K.

Huawei hasn’t revealed the launch date for its Mate 30 series and it is likely to take place towards the last quarter of the year. The current Mate 20 series was announced on October 2018. At the moment, you can get a Huawei Mate 20 at RM2,099, while the Mate 20 X and Mate 20 Pro are currently priced at RM2,599. — SoyaCincau