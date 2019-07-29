Xiaomi Mi Band 4 now officially available in Malaysia

The latest Xiaomi health band is now available in Malaysia. — Picture via SoyaCincau/Xiaomi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 has finally arrived with official Xiaomi Malaysia warranty. This is Xiaomi’s latest affordable fitness band which now comes with a larger colour display.

According to DirectD, which operates a Mi Home at 1Utama, the Mi Band 4 stocks are now available with a retail price tag of RM149. At the moment, you can only get it in black.

The new fitness band offers a 0.95″ AMOLED display that pushes a resolution of 120×240 pixels and it supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The display can be used to show your notifications as well as music playback controls. As you would expect, it can track your fitness activities, monitor your sleep and it will also alert you if your heart rate is too high or if you’ve been idling for too long.

It comes with a built-in PPG heart rate sensor, a 3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope and 5 ATM rated water resistance (up to 50 metres). A full charge of its 135mAh battery is rated to last up to 20 days. The Mi Band 4 is compatible for both Android (version 4.4 and above) and iOS (version 9.0 and above) smartphones. You can learn more about the wearable device in our announcement post. — SoyaCincau