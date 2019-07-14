Singapore's second Apple Store opens at Jewel Changi

The opening of the Jewel Changi Apple Store drew an excited crowd. — Picture courtesy of Apple

SINGAPORE, July 14 — The opening of the second Singapore Apple Store at Jewel Changi saw quite the crowd.

Like its sister store on Orchard Road, the new retail space will host events including Apple's popular Photo Walks - basically guided tours that will also help iPhone users learn more about taking photos with their phones.

Like its other retail spots, the new Store lets customers learn more about devices and get hands-on experiences. — Picture courtesy of Apple

Should you happen to be visiting the Apple Singapore store, you can head over to the Apple website here to check out the day's schedule and book yourself a slot if you're inclined.

A special Photo Walk, entitled PhotoWalk: The Magic of Jewel Changi Airport was created to help iPhone users get the best shots at what is currently the most Instagrammable airport in the world.

The store is open from 10am to 10pm daily.