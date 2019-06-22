Malaysian company develops first digital business card (VIDEO)

The ‘ZERO BrandCard’ app enables users to create their own digital business cards on a dynamic layout platform within the app itself. — Picture via Instagram/zero_brandcard

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — How many of us keep track of the business cards we receive?

In this scenario, local information technology company saw the opportunity to transform business cards into a digital platform, where people can now exchange their business profile information on the go, without sacrificing the environment.

Code Zero Sdn Bhd founder Amano Young said the mobile application (app) called ‘ZERO BrandCard’ enabled users to create their own digital business cards on a dynamic layout platform within the app itself.

Young claimed the company was the first to invent such business cards which allow users to link their social media platforms, websites and other external links on the card and exchanging it with others through sound waves technology.

“There is no such digital cards allowing users to create their own design, and sharing their cards using sound waves technology.

“This technology allows high frequency wave, where human ears cannot hear the sound, and that wave would transfer the cards information data from phone to phone method, which takes just a few seconds,” he told Bernama at the Malaysia Tech Week 2019 festival held here recently.

The mobile app can be downloaded from the App Store or Play Store for free.

As a security measure to protect users from fraud, the digital cards can be verified with a country’s Registrar of Companies.

Young said the card can also be shared with non-app users via short message service (SMS), email, WhatsApp, or social media.

The app comes with its own Cloud storage, allowing users to store and organise all collected digital cards with a monthly subscription fees starting from US$3.99 (RM16.51) to US$29.99.

He said the subscription is based on the number of collected cards stored, whereby the first 500 collected cards are free of charge.

“Surveys showed that nine out of 10 business cards are thrown away after a week. 15 trees are cut down every minute to print paper business cards, and yet people are throwing them away.

“We want to change this culture and reduce waste,” said Young.

Following the initial launch in January, he said the company hoped to achieve 350 million users based on a six-year business plan.

“This year, we are focusing on the Malaysian market which we are familiar with. In the second year, we will expand to Asia Pacific. We are already in talks with potential partners in India and Japan,” he said of the company which was started in 2017.

By the first quarter of next year, he said the company would also launch a service in the app called ‘Z-Market’, that allows users to obtain tokens called ‘Zent’ for each collected digital cards.

“The Zent can be used to exchange for various services which are being provided in the market,” he added. — Bernama