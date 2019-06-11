E3 2019: EA’s big six trailers — ‘Star Wars Jedi,’ ‘Fifa 20,’ ‘The Sims 4,’ and more (VIDEO)

‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ is made by the ‘Apex Legends’ and ‘Titanfall’ studio. — Picture courtesy of Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts / Lucasfilm

LOS ANGELES, June 11 — Electronic Arts (EA) showcased a handful of games at its pre-E3 2019 show, presenting a gameplay trailer for action adventure Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a first look at Fifa 20 and its street football mode, and an island getaway for The Sims 4, as well as the next Apex Legends character, next Battlefield V map, and next face of Madden NFL — NFL MVP and ex-Texas Longhorns quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

A better and more convincing look at the proposed moment-to-moment play of this November PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC action adventure, which takes place between the events of Episode III — Revenge of the Sith and the original, Episode IV — A New Hope, following a trainee Jedi in hiding as they go from junkyard salvage worker to key piece of the Star Wars saga. EA also showed a new trailer as part of the 40-minute gameplay reveal.

Fifa 20

This year’s Fifa combines the series’ traditional big stadium glory with the trick-laden, small team style of sub-brand Fifa Street (2005-12) in a new mode called Volta. September 2019 on PS4, XBO and PC (the Switch edition is without Volta mode).

The Sims 4

Life simulation / escape fantasy franchise The Sims heads to tropical climes in the Island Living expansion, with water and beach activities, island jobs, tropical food and ritual, and new costumes. Plus mermaids. Arrives June 21 for Mac and PC (July 16 on PS4 and XBO).

EA Originals studio reel

Multiverse romp Rustheart promises to mix tactical action-role play, player invention, spray paint; action fantasy Lost In Random comes from one of the first EA Originals partners; the developer of A Way Out is being very oblique about its new game; moody Sea of Solitude is due July 5 on PS4, XBO and PC. Here, studio leads talk about ideas, small teams, and using mistakes as part of the creative process in this behind-the-scenes teaser for the four upcoming titles.

Madden NFL 20

As with the Fifa franchise, Madden NFL games have been implementing a rags-to-riches single athlete career mode and this year’s iteration is called Face of the Franchise, in which a college football quarterback aims for the NFL Draft and beyond, just as cover star Patrick Mahomes did. In other improvements, NFL team playbooks will sync with their real equivalents over the season, and superstar players will have a unique characteristic.

Battlefield V

The November 2018 PS4, XBO and PC release marches on with a new season of content, starting with the contained Greek setting of Marita, intended to let each of the game’s four infantry classes shine, while land and air vehicles are excluded. Part of a free update scheduled for July.

Apex Legends

An animated short to introduce new character Wattson, the free Battle Royale’s tenth roster member, a shrewd electrical engineer and a handy defensive, protective resource with her energy fences and pylons. Arrives in Apex Legends as part of the July 2, Season 2 Battle Pass. — AFP-Relaxnews