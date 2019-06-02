Samsung Galaxy M40’s battery is said to be 30pc smaller than the Galaxy M20 and M30

The Galaxy M40 is expected to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, which is the same unit as the Galaxy A70. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — The Samsung Galaxy M40 will be unveiled very soon and this is the most powerful smartphone in the series. The Galaxy M series is known for having great value for money as it packs a big screen and a large 5,000mAh battery. However, according to Sammobile, the upcoming mid-range device appears to come with a much smaller battery.

The Galaxy M40 is expected to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, which is the same unit as the Galaxy A70. Sammobile claims to have seen the full spec sheet and they shared that the device will use a 6.3” Full HD+ Infinity-O display that has a punch-hole on the top left corner.

The device is said to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. In the imaging department, it will feature a triple-camera 32MP + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 5MP depth sensor array, which is quite similar to the Galaxy A70. For selfies, the punch-hole will house a 16MP front camera.

The biggest letdown is probably the battery. The Samsung Galaxy M40 is reported to come with a modest 3,500mAh capacity, which is 30 per cent smaller than the Galaxy M20 and M30 which came with a 5,000mAh unit. Fortunately, it will come with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. — SoyaCincau