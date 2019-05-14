Realme 3 Pro Malaysia: Everything you need to know

The Realme 3 Pro will go on sale in Malaysia starting May 15 and will come in two spec variants. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — It didn’t take long for Realme to really establish itself as one of the brands to look out for when you’re trying to buy an affordable smartphone with great specs. Last year’s Realme 2 Pro was a very solid offering and this year they’re following it up with the brand new Realme 3 Pro. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Pricing and availability

The Realme 3 Pro will go on sale in Malaysia starting tomorrow, May 15 and it will come in two spec variants. There’s the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that’s priced at RM899 while the top spec model that sports 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will be priced at RM1,099.

The first sale is happening on Lazada Malaysia at 10am on May 15. If you prefer to purchase it offline, it will be available at all authorised retailers across Malaysia starting this Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Realme 3 Pro specs

The Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch display that pushes a resolution of Full HD+, and is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5. Inside, it is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor, which is Qualcomm’s upper-mid-range SoC and is an upgrade over the Realme 2 Pro’s Snapdragon 660 chip.

Keeping the lights on is a large 4,045 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge fast-charging technology, but unfortunately it charges via a microUSB port.

For photography, you’ve got a 16MP Sony IMX519 main sensor at the back with an f/1.7 aperture lens that’s supported by a 5MP f/2.4 depth sensor. This smartphone also supports features like Ultra HD and Super Nightscape (which is for low-light). Up front, living in the Dew Drop notch, you’ll find a 25MP selfie camera that’s augmented with AI beautification features.

Other good news is that this phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner (and face unlocking), and it also runs on Android 9 Pie. — SoyaCincau