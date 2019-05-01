Uber now displays public transit options in London

A photo illustration shows a London taxi passing as the Uber app logo is displayed on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London September 22, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 1 — As of yesterday, London-residents can now use the Uber app to see which type of public transportation can get them to their destination the quickest.

Following the addition of public transportation options for the first time in Denver earlier this year, Uber is now expanding its transit options beyond ride-hailing services in London.

London is only the second to benefit from these Uber features apart from Colorado. Users in London who open up the application will now see public transportation options — including the Underground, bus, and train services — as well as time and cost comparisons between choices.

Adding a wider range of transportation options at users’ fingertips supports Uber’s “vision of becoming a one-stop shop for transportation in your city.”

As of today, Denver and London are the only two cities that benefit from Uber’s integration with public transportation services. In neither location are users able to purchase fares through the app, but Uber announced back in January that such a feature will be available “soon.”

The company intends to continue integrating public transit options into the Uber app across the world. — AFP-Relaxnews