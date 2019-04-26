Thanos makes half of Google disappear

Google’s got a cheeky little Easter egg in store for Avengers fans. — Handout via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — It’s almost impossible to escape the hype, promotion and coverage of the biggest superhero movie of this year (some say, decade), Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. Today, we found out that Google’s got a cheeky little Easter egg in store for us too — one that makes half of your search results disappear.

Try this: Google the word Thanos either on mobile or desktop (it doesn’t matter). Then, when the results show, click on the Infinity Gauntlet icon to cause it to snap. Once it does, your Google Search result page will play a little animation that turns half of all the search results to dust.

This is obviously in reference to the events at the end of Avengers: Infinity War where the Mad Titan Thanos successfully completes Infinity Gauntlet and snaps his fingers — eliminating half of all living beings in existence. Then again, you probably already know this.

Of course, unlike the events of Infinity War, you can actually bring back all your dusted search results by simply clicking on the same Infinity Gauntlet icon. When you do that, it looks like the gauntlet activates the Time Stone and everything fades back into existence.

It’s really neat. I particularly love the way they bring everything back because it’s not just like hitting the F5 key on your keyboard. Google actually went through the effort to nerd out a little bit for us, and that’s always appreciated.

That being said, the only question left is: Is this how the remaining Avengers bring everyone back? Well, we won’t know until we catch Endgame well, actually we at SoyaCincau already know, but don’t worry, we’re not going to spoil anything for you. Have a great weekend peeps! — SoyaCincau