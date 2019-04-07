Maxis has a buy-one-free-one promo for the Huawei P30

A banner shows the Maxis Zerolution programme’s promotion for Huawei’s P30 series mobile phones. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The Huawei P30 series is also available on contract via Maxis. If you’re looking for an interesting deal, they are offering two Huawei P30 for the price of one on their Zerolution Plan.

Similar to other offers, Maxis is also offering P30 buyers a wireless charging case while the P30 Pro comes with a waterproof Snorkeling case while stocks last. — Screengrab from maxis.com.my via SoyaCincau

The buy-one-free-one Huawei P30 offer at RM99/month is applicable when you sign up for a MaxisOne Plan 188 (RM188/month) with an additional MaxisOne Share Line (RM48/month) on their Zerolution instalment programme.

Similar to other offers, Maxis is also offering P30 buyers a wireless charging case while the P30 Pro comes with a waterproof snorkelling case while stocks last. If you order the Huawei P30 Pro 512GB version through their online store, you could also get a Huawei Backup 1TB worth RM599 for free.

Below is the bundled contract pricing on Maxis:

Normal Contract

Huawei P30 128GB

MaxisONE Plan 98 – RM2,099

MaxisONE Plan 128 – RM1,999

MaxisONE Plan 158 – RM1,699

MaxisONE Plan 188 – RM1,399

Huawei P30 Pro 256GB

MaxisONE Plan 128 – RM3,199

MaxisONE Plan 158 – RM2,899

MaxisONE Plan 188 – RM2,599

Huawei P30 Pro 512GB

MaxisONE Plan 128 – RM3,799

MaxisONE Plan 158 – RM3,499

MaxisONE Plan 188 – RM3,099

Zerolution

Huawei P30 128GB

MaxisONE Plan 98 – RM99/month

MaxisONE Plan 128 – RM95/month

MaxisONE Plan 158 – RM87/month

MaxisONE Plan 188 – RM99/month*

*Two Huawei P30, MaxisONE Share Line required

Huawei P30 Pro 256GB

MaxisONE Plan 128 – RM155/month

MaxisONE Plan 158 – RM150/month

MaxisONE Plan 188 – RM147/month

Huawei P30 Pro 512GB

MaxisONE Plan 128 – RM183/month

MaxisONE Plan 158 – RM181/month

MaxisONE Plan 188 – RM179/month

Zerolution 360 (Leasing)

Huawei P30 Pro 256GB

MaxisONE Plan 128 – RM99/month

MaxisONE Plan 158 – RM99/month

MaxisONE Plan 188 – RM99/month

Huawei P30 Pro 512GB

MaxisONE Plan 128 – RM166/month

MaxisONE Plan 158 – RM166/month

MaxisONE Plan 188 – RM166/month

Do note that the above pricing does not include the subscription cost. For the normal contract, there’s a device upfront payment required which ranges between RM396-954 depending on the plan you pick. However, this amount will be rebated back to your monthly bills. The device upfront payment can be waived for existing long-term Maxis customers.

Outright, the P30 128GB is priced at RM2,699 while the P30 Pro 256GB is going for RM3,799. If you need more storage, the P30 Pro with 512GB is officially priced at RM4,399 in Malaysia.

For more info, check out the Huawei P30 page on Maxis’ website. — SoyaCincau