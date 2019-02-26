Maxis, Huawei ink MoU to accelerate 5G in Malaysia

Maxis has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei to accelerate 5G technology in Malaysia. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 ― Leading converged communications and digital services company, Maxis has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei to accelerate 5G technology in Malaysia.

The MoU which will see both companies cooperating on a full-fledged 5G trials with end-to-end systems and services was inked during the ongoing 2019 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

In a statement today, Maxis chief executive officer-designate Gokhan Ogut said, the company has long started its 5G journey, focusing on live trials, investments and evolving their network infrastructure to be ready for a future where smart solutions would be part of everyday life.

“We are pleased to be working with long term partner Huawei on our 5G trials and to be a pioneer in bringing the latest technologies to Malaysia once again.

“At Maxis, we have been maintaining our network leadership in terms of speed, quality and performance in Malaysia, and we look forward to delivering the best 5G innovation for both consumers and businesses for the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, Huawei Malaysia chief executive officer Michael Yuan said, the collaboration proved the commitment of both companies to the future of 5G in Malaysia.

“As a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure, Huawei is committed to helping Maxis to expand the boundaries of their business and find paths to new growth with our full-series, all-scenario simplified 5G products,” he added. ― Bernama