You can pre-order the Vivo V15 Pro in Malaysia from Feb 26

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The Vivo V15 Pro is a new selfie-centric smartphone that comes with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera. In a way, you could consider this as a mid-range Vivo NEX as it shares a similar Ultra FullView display, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a hidden selfie-camera that elevates whenever you need it.

The new device will replace its current Vivo V11 and the V15 Pro comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear.

We still don’t know when the local launch will take place as well as its official retail price tag. The Vivo V15 Pro will be announced first in India on the Feb 20. Since Vivo Malaysia had started its teasers, we shouldn’t wait too long for the device to hit the shelves.

Under the hood, it is speculated to run on a newer 11nm based Snapdragon 675 processor and it comes with 6GB RAM along with 128GB of onboard storage.

For those who are interested, you can pre-order starting Feb 26 and we expect Vivo to provide more details as we get closer to the launch date. You can check out high-resolution photos of the Vivo V15 Pro in our quick first look post. — SoyaCincau