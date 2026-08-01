BERLIN, Aug 1 — The German FA (DFB) on Saturday called for a “full investigation” into the development of Fifa’s World Cup private investment plan, while demanding a “fundamental cultural change” at the governing body.

Fifa on Saturday scrapped a controversial plan pushed by president Gianni Infantino which would have allowed private investment in the World Cup, after resistance from Uefa and other continental confederations.

The DFB, who joined Uefa in opposing the proposal and calling for a boycott of Fifa competitions including the World Cup, on Saturday called for more transparency about the proposal.

“The Fifa President acted unilaterally, without transparency, and ultimately irresponsibly regarding the interests of football,” DFB President Bernd Neuendorf told AFP subsidiary SID in response to an inquiry.

“Together with Uefa and other confederations, we must ensure that a fundamentally different culture takes hold at Fifa – a culture where, above all, decisions are once again discussed and made by members within the governing bodies.”

The DFB joined their English counterparts, the FA, who called for “a full and robust review of Fifa’s leadership and governance to ensure that the global game is run transparently,” on social media.

Fifa’s plan, which was flagged just weeks after the governing body announced record-breaking revenue from the 2026 World Cup, drew significant criticism. — AFP