KOTA BHARU, Aug 1 — An 80-year-old woman was killed while four others, including two drivers, were seriously injured in a two-car collision near Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kedai Piah, Ketereh, here this afternoon.

Ketereh Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Mohd Nazri Taib said firefighters arrived at the scene four minutes after receiving an emergency call at 3.25pm.

“Upon arrival, we found a collision between a Perodua Myvi and a Proton Saga that claimed the life of an elderly woman at the scene.

“Four other victims aged between nine and 38, including both drivers, suffered serious injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the trapped victims before handing them over to medical personnel for treatment.

“The deceased was handed over to the police, while clean-up work at the scene is still ongoing,” he said. — Bernama