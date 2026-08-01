JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 1 — The Economy Ministry is identifying a pilot project to address challenges arising from Malaysia’s ageing population, with plans to roll it out next year.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the ageing agenda had been designated as a key pillar under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

He said planning for the second rolling plan for next year’s development expenditure would be structured to cover all segments, including initiatives to address population ageing.

The move follows reports that 12 Malaysian states have reached ageing status, prompting the government to strengthen its long-term strategic planning.

“We at the Economy Ministry are identifying a pilot project specifically related to the ageing agenda, which we hope to introduce next year,” he told reporters after the Madani Kita programme at Pangsapuri Desa Dato’ Hajah Hasnah here today.

Akmal Nasrullah said the ministry had identified areas where population ageing was more pronounced than elsewhere.

He said the ministry was in the final stages of harmonising the national ageing agenda policy, which would include fiscal assessments and the development of the care economy.

“That is why we must address the challenges of an ageing population through a more holistic approach so that it does not become a burden,” he said, adding that efforts would involve government agencies, the private sector and the wider community.

Local media reported yesterday that 12 Malaysian states had attained ageing status after the proportion of residents aged 65 and above exceeded seven per cent of their populations.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), Perak continued to record the country’s highest proportion of older persons at 10.8 per cent, followed by Sarawak and Kedah at 9.7 per cent each, while Penang and Perlis both recorded 8.8 per cent.

DOSM also said the proportion of Malaysians aged 65 and above rose to 8.4 per cent this year from 8.0 per cent last year.

On the Madani Kita programme, Akmal Nasrullah said the event served as a platform for engagement between government agencies and local communities through various outreach activities.

He said the programme featured exhibitions, service booths and community initiatives covering road safety, welfare, youth development and other community-related activities.

Separately, he said the Economy Ministry was screening development expenditure proposals for the 2027 Budget, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring all projects and reforms were carefully coordinated to ensure smooth implementation. — Bernama