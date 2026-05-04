KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Three Yemeni men lived moments of panic after being trapped by a water surge while bathing at Sungai Kedondong waterfall in Batang Kali near here yesterday evening.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations deputy director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they received an emergency call at 4.12pm and reached the scene roughly 30 minutes later.

Ahmad Mukhlis said six rescuers and a fire engine from Kuala Kubu Bharu station were sent to the scene.

“Two were rescued by bystanders unharmed, while the third, trapped at the edge of a three-metre drop, injured his hand but was rescued by firefighters,” he said in today’s statement.

All victims were handed over to Health Ministry officials for further treatment. — Bernama