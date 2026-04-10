KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has revoked the operator licence of MFG Barokah Enterprise, effective immediately, following the company’s involvement in a fatal trailer accident in Gemas last week that killed three people.

The incident occurred on April 2 at the Taman Golden Hill intersection in Gemas Baharu, where a trailer crashed into a passenger vehicle, killing a married couple and another individual, and seriously injuring two others.

In a statement, APAD said its investigation revealed the company had failed to comply with multiple licence conditions and safety requirements.

The agency’s Licence Suspension and Revocation Committee met on April 9 and determined that MFG Barokah Enterprise had failed to adhere to the Industry Code of Practice (ICOP), ensure proper vehicle maintenance, and monitor its driver’s behaviour.

“The company also failed to ensure proper vehicle maintenance, failed to control/monitor driver behaviour, failed to prioritise the safety of other road users, and had records of driving exceeding the permitted speed limit,” it said.

Citing breaches under the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715), the committee consequently decided to revoke the company’s operator licence.

With the revocation, MFG Barokah Enterprise is prohibited from operating or providing any services using vehicles under its former licence.

APAD concluded its statement with a stern warning to all licensed operators that they must comply with all conditions at all times to prevent similar incidents and avoid facing licence revocation.

On Tuesday, 29-year-old Muhamad Shafiq Salleh was charged with causing the deaths of three elderly victims when his trailer crashed into their van at KM212 of the Johor Bahru–Seremban Road near the Taman Golden Hill junction on April 2.

No plea was recorded as the case falls under the High Court’s jurisdiction, bail was denied, and authorities are pursuing further evidence including forensic and technical reports while investigations also revealed the driver tested positive for methamphetamine.