NEW DELHI, March 11 — Malaysia sees potential for partnerships with Bangladesh in the automobile sector and industrial collaboration said Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Mohd Shuhada Othman.

Mohd Shuhada made the remarks during a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, and the two discussed ways to expand the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries.

“The Malaysian envoy highlighted prospects for technology transfer and industrial collaboration, noting that Malaysian automobile companies could explore assembling vehicles in Bangladesh while providing training opportunities for young Bangladeshi professionals,” state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

Malaysia plans to invite Bangladesh’s new Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, for a visit to further strengthen bilateral relations, the report said, citing the high commissioner.

Shama sought Malaysia’s support for Bangladesh’s bid to become an ASEAN sectoral dialogue partner.

The minister noted that more than 10,000 Bangladeshi students are studying in Malaysia and welcomed Malaysia’s decision to facilitate multiple-entry visas for Bangladeshi nationals.

Bangladesh is keen to boost its exports of readymade garments to Malaysia and to expand cooperation across key sectors.

“Both sides discussed expanding trade and investment, cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, energy, halal industry, and semiconductors, as well as enhanced private sector engagement,” the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on Facebook. — Bernama