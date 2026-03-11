KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Several courier companies have started sharing key deadlines for sending parcels ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri to ensure gifts and goods arrive on time.

According to Kosmo! Online, J&T Express advised customers to send parcels earlier based on specific routes.

For shipments within Peninsular Malaysia, the optimum posting date is before March 16 to guarantee delivery before Hari Raya.

For parcels between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah or Sarawak, the recommended cut-off is March 12, while Sabah-Sarawak deliveries should be sent by March 14.

Ninja Van set March 13 as the last posting date for Sabah and Sarawak, and March 16 for Peninsular Malaysia.

Some services also have March 13 as the last date for collection.

All operations pause on March 21, resuming on March 23.

City-Link Express suggested March 16 for Peninsular Malaysia and March 13 for Sabah and Sarawak.

Limited operations run on March 20 before a temporary closure from March 21 to 23.

GD Express also set March 16 for Peninsular Malaysia and March 13 for Sabah and Sarawak.

Parcels sent after these dates will only reach recipients after March 24.

Pos Malaysia similarly announced service and collection closures on March 21 and 22 for Hari Raya, as well as additional regional closures on March 23 in Johor and March 24 in Melaka and Johor.