KOTA KINABALU, March 11 — Crocodile sightings around the city centre here have been reported about once a month since 2024, but authorities say the situation remains under control.

Kota Kinabalu City Hall mayor Datuk Seri Sabin Samitah said public safety is maintained through regular coordination among agencies, including the police, Wildlife Department, and Fire and Rescue Department.

“We hold quarterly meetings and operations to address the issue,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“Whenever a report is received, we respond immediately. The Wildlife Department brings the necessary equipment to capture or manage the crocodile as needed.”

Sabin noted that while sightings have recently become more frequent, they do not pose a major concern.

“Since 2024, there has been about one call per month on average. The situation is under control,” he said.

He also said warning measures have been implemented in high-risk areas.

“We have installed numerous warning signs and raised red flags at places like Tanjung Aru to alert visitors,” he added, emphasising that tourists are informed about the significance of these precautions. — The Borneo Post