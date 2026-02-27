KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Professional women’s singles shuttler, Goh Jin Wei, has agreed to represent the national squad at the 2026 Uber Cup in Denmark from April 24 to May 3.

The decision was confirmed by Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh, who said all independent players approached by the governing body had accepted call-ups for the biennial tournament.

“We have received feedback from all the independent players, including Jin Wei. They have all agreed to represent the country in the Thomas and Uber Cups,” he told reporters at the Badminton Academy of Malaysia today.

Kenny said that the coaching set-up is finalising plans for a centralised training camp to prepare national and professional players for the 2026 Thomas and Uber Cups tournament.

“We are currently managing whether they will opt for centralised training and sorting out several other matters. Discussions are ongoing, including whether they will attend training twice a week or on a different arrangement,” he said.

In addition to Jin Wei, professional men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia and independent men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani will also join the national squad for the tournament in Horsens, Denmark. — Bernama