PUTRAJAYA, Feb 21 — Compliance with price tag displays at Ramadan bazaars is currently very high and satisfactory, said the Director-General of Enforcement for the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), Datuk Azman Adam.

However, he said that KPDN, through its Enforcement Division, will continue to carry out strict monitoring at all Ramadan bazaars to ensure traders constantly adhere to the set regulations.

“Although the compliance level is high, KPDN maintains that there will be no compromise for the few traders who remain defiant. Firm action can be taken immediately under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” he told Bernama.

Azman noted that the high compliance rate among bazaar traders is due to effective advocacy and the ‘Omnipresence’ strategy implemented by the KPDN Enforcement Division.

Fieldwork Advocacy Officers on the ground were given briefings before the start of the fasting month, ensuring the majority of traders understood their responsibility to display clear price tags and the continuous presence of enforcement officers at bazaar locations serves as an effective deterrent for traders to stay compliant.

Based on Ops Pantau 2025 statistics, data shows an overall high compliance rate with a very small number of cases compared to the massive scale of inspections, where 23,111 premises were checked.

“Only one case was recorded at Ramadan bazaars nationwide during Ops Pantau 2025. The primary offences detected last year involved the failure to display price tags and non-compliance with the Weights and Measures Act,” he said.

Previously, the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, reminded bazaar traders to follow sales regulations, including displaying price tags, or face stern action.

According to Armizan, compliance at Ramadan bazaars should not be taken lightly, and KPDN enforcement will conduct patrols to monitor elements of profiteering and the traders' adherence to their obligations.

A Bernama survey at the Precinct 3 Ramadan Bazaar in Putrajaya found that traders complied with the requirement to display price tags at every food and drink stall, allowing customers to compare prices before making a purchase. — Bernama