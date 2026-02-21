PAITAN, Feb 21 — Villages in Paitan, including parts of Kota Marudu and Pitas, cut off from communication networks, will be provided with temporary Starlink satellite internet to ensure residents can access essential communications and aid.

Sabah Minister of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk James Ratib said Sabah Net Sdn Bhd has been ordered to provide free service immediately to areas isolated after floodwaters submerged communication towers.

“Starlink can operate even without a power supply. It does not require mains electricity or a generator and can be powered from a car for temporary use, serving as a short-term communication link.

“The service will also be provided to security agencies, as some areas, including parts of Paitan, remain difficult to reach,” he said after visiting the Binsulung and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Simpangan temporary relief centres today.

James said the floods in Paitan were among the worst in Sugut’s history, affecting 87 villages. So far, 22 relief centres are housing 250 heads of households, or about 700 evacuees.

“The government has also provided boats and outboard engines for evacuating flood victims to relief centres. These communication tools and logistical support are crucial to keeping residents safe and ensuring aid is delivered efficiently,” he added.

He said he would meet Sabah Education director Datuk Raisin Said to discuss postponing Monday’s school openings, as 19 Paitan schools are affected by the floods.

“We will likely postpone school, as most are still flooded and may have damage to chairs, computers, school and teacher equipment. Everything was submerged,” he said, adding that he will also consult the Ministry of Education to address the damage and provide immediate assistance.

He said he will also visit affected schools in Kota Marudu and Pitas. — Bernama