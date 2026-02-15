PONTIAN, Feb 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today directed that the implementation of small-scale projects in all districts nationwide be expedited so that the people can benefit sooner.

The Finance Minister said issues affecting the people at the district level must be given due attention by leaders at both the federal and state government levels.

“People may welcome announcements of mega projects that are important for the country, but they are more pleased when drains are repaired.

“When potholed roads are patched, when damaged surau are fixed, and when we listen to the people’s grievances... this is my priority. Beginning January 2026, we will dedicate a full year to a movement to ensure small projects are implemented promptly,” he said.

He was speaking when officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony for the additional building of the Pontian Hospital and the ‘Karnival Rakyat Madani’ here today.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Meanwhile, Anwar said all district officers must submit reports on small projects in their respective areas to prevent delays at the implementation stage.

“The problem is that sometimes there are many projects, but implementation is slow due to technical issues, and these problems are left unresolved for too long.

“That is why I go down to the districts to see which projects are stalled and to take immediate action to understand why they are delayed,” he said.

Anwar added that in terms of contractor selection and monitoring, the Public Works Department has taken initiatives to ensure all health-related and other development projects proceed smoothly.

For the construction of the additional building at Pontian Hospital, the prime minister said he had directed that the project be expedited and classified as a ‘fast-track’ project.

Anwar also reminded project implementers and contractors involved in health facilities to carry out their responsibilities with integrity and to ensure there is no leakage or mismanagement.

“No leakages, no wastage, and ensure that the tender process is carried out properly so that it truly benefits the people.

“In the Madani Government, I do not compromise - as long as we are entrusted, we must administer the state cleanly and efficiently for the benefit of the people,” he said.

At the event, Anwar also approved an immediate allocation of RM2 million for the implementation of basic facilities and a surau in the Pontian district. — Bernama