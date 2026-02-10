KOTA KINABALU, Feb 10 — A six-year-old girl was found burnt to death in a fire which destroyed two housesin Kampung Patau, Tambunan, early today.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre, in a statement, said the girl’s charred remains were found in a room in one of the houses in the fire, which broke out at about 4 am.

A 31-year-old woman, who is the victim’s aunt, sustained injuries while trying to escape, it said, adding that the woman was sent by ambulance to a hospital.

According to the statement, the Operations Centre received an emergency call at 4.08 am and eight firefighters from the Tambunan Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene, located about 16 kilometres away, arriving there 18 minutes later.

Three vehicles were also destroyed in the fire. — Bernama