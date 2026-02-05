RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 5 — Former striker Ronaldo said he is hopeful of seeing a reinvigorated Brazil at this year’s Fifa World Cup, praising the positive influence of manager Carlo Ancelotti, Xinhua reported.

Five-time World Cup winner Brazil was below its best in the qualifiers, finishing fifth in the 10-team South American group, 10 points behind leader and reigning champion Argentina.

But Ronaldo said Ancelotti had brought newfound confidence to the national squad since his appointment last May.

“I am very optimistic,” the two-time World Cup winner told reporters.

“We’ve caught up a few times and even filmed a fun commercial calling on Brazilian fans to believe in the sixth title. I know him, I know the way he works, so I am much more enthusiastic than I was before he joined the national team.”

The World Cup will be played from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Brazil will begin its Group C campaign against Morocco on June 13 before facing Haiti on June 19 and Scotland on June 24.

Ronaldo, who led Brazil to its last World Cup triumph in 2002 when he scored eight goals, including two in the final against Germany, said the tournament would unite the country.

“It (the World Cup) is the greatest joy a Brazilian can have,” the former Barcelona and Real Madrid star said.

“It is an event that will bring Brazilians together in pursuit of our sixth title. I think we have to take advantage of that chance.”

Ronaldo said he had decided to take a step back from football club ownership after selling his majority stakes in Brazil’s Cruzeiro and Spain’s Valladolid in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

“I did not have a financial goal with the projects involving football teams,” the 49-year-old said.

“I wanted to have the experience of leading a project of my own, with me in charge, and it was wonderful. But once I understood that for the clubs to keep growing I needed to take a step back, that was the moment I made the decision to sell both stakes.”

He is now focusing on smaller business ventures, such as plans for a new sports complex in Sao Paulo featuring artificial wave pools.

“When I sold those two teams, I decided that for a while I want things that are calmer than the football industry,” he said. — Bernama-Xinhua