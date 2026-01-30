TOKYO, Jan 30 — Kaori Sakamoto is a fun-loving big sister to her Japan team-mates but a stone-cold competitor on the ice, determined to seize her last chance of Olympic figure skating gold.

The 25-year-old will retire at the end of this season and heads to next month’s Milan-Cortina Winter Games as one of the favourites to win the women’s title in her third Olympics.

A three-time world champion, Sakamoto won bronze at the 2022 Beijing Games and is one of skating’s most popular figures, known as much for her good-natured personality as her dazzling jumps and spins.

“I’m the kind of person who can never stick to anything, it’s only skating that I’ve stuck to for a long time,” she said after recently winning Japan’s national title for a sixth time.

“I started skating when I was three and I never knew at the time that it was going to be so tough.

“It hasn’t always been plain-sailing, but I’ve had so many experiences that have shown me that life has many colours.”

Sakamoto can often be heard before she is seen, laughing and joking with other skaters backstage.

At the World Team Trophy, the season-ending international competition held in Japan every two years, she is the life and soul of the party.

The event is known for its light-hearted atmosphere and Sakamoto throws herself into it headfirst, leading team-mates in choreographed celebrations and dressing them up in novelty costumes.

Japan’s Ami Nakai, who will compete at the Milan-Cortina Games aged 17, said having Sakamoto around makes her “feel at ease”.

“I was competing at my first grand prix event in France but Kaori was there so I felt relaxed,” said Nakai.

“I think the reason why I didn’t feel nervous before the competition is because she was there.”

Mental strength

While Sakamoto is good at making those around her feel comfortable, she is not as adept at calming her own nerves and has admitted to feeling so anxious before competitions that her hands shake.

The stakes were high at the national championships, with places in Japan’s Olympic team up for grabs in a very competitive field.

Sakamoto has had an up-and-down season but she came through when it mattered, delivering two stunning skates to book her place at Milan-Cortina.

Her coach, Sonoko Nakano, said Sakamoto had “always been tough, even when she was little”.

“I don’t think there’s anyone who can really show what they’re made of when their back is against the wall like she can,” said Nakano, who has coached Sakamoto throughout her career.

“I’m glad I was tough on her when she was younger.”

Sakamoto’s national title was a timely reminder of her talent after a mixed year.

She was eclipsed by Nakai at the Grand Prix de France and left the ice in tears after a disastrous short programme at the Grand Prix Final.

But she also impressed at the NHK Trophy as well as the national championships, and has set her sights on gold at Milan-Cortina.

Her bronze medal four years ago in Beijing was almost a footnote as Russian teen Kamila Valieva’s positive doping test and subsequent free skate collapse dominated the headlines.

This time, Sakamoto is determined to take centre stage.

“A lot of people have supported me,” she said.

“I want to make sure all the effort doesn’t go to waste, skate with gratitude and give it everything I’ve got.” — AFP