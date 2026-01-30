KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — A well-known Malaysian actor has once again found himself in hot water after testing positive for drugs during a police urine screening.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed the arrest when contacted, though he kept details brief.

“Yes, I can confirm the arrest,” he said yesterday, declining to comment further.

According to Harian Metro, the actor — believed to be in his 40s — was taken to the Shah Alam Magistrates’ Court yesterday and remanded for three days, with the order set to expire tomorrow.

Sources say he was detained to assist investigations under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and that charges may be filed soon.

The national daily reported this isn’t his first brush with drug allegations.

He was previously convicted in the Petaling Jaya Magistrates’ Court for using THC, but avoided jail time after the Court of Appeal allowed him to settle the case with a RM5,000 fine.